CDC Says Most Of Massachusetts High-Risk For COVID Transmission
Breaking news from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention. According to the CDC, the majority of the Bay State is now considered high-risk for the transmission of COVID-19.
With the exception of Franklin County, the latest data from the CDC shows every other county in Massachusetts as having a high COVID transmission rate with more than 100 new cases reported per 100,000 residents. These data numbers were tallied from last week, August 22 through August 28.
The CDC COVID Data Tracker shows that across the entire country the transmission risk level is high, so it's not just confined to Massachusetts. The Tracker is a pretty useful tool. You can actually see the transmission risk levels for every county in the United States.
The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention would like anyone living in counties highlighted in red(high risk) or orange(substantial risk) to wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
As you can see from the COVID Data Tracker map, every county in the Commonwealth is at a "red"(high-risk) status, including Berkshire County, the lone exception being Franklin County which is at "orange"(substantial) status.
Over the same time period of August 22 through August 28, Franklin County reported between 50 and 99.99 new cases per 100,000 residents. The transmission data compiled by the CDC is a combination of new cases by positivity rate and population.