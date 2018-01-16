Celebrities Honor Martin Luther King Jr Day

The third Monday in January, America honors Martin Luther King Jr. for his tremendous strides in social justice. Sure, a lot of people get the day off, but this holiday is not one of gifts and decedent meals. Instead, it's one where we reflect on where we've come as a country in the past 50 years.

In 2018, the messages and legacy given to us by Martin Luther King Jr. may ring more true and powerful than ever. In a country so divided, we must remember what he stands for and unite once again. A slew of celebrities took today (January 15) to express their gratitude and appreciation for the civil rights leader.

“Dr. King was 26 when the Montgomery bus boycott began,” former President Barack Obama wrote on Twitter. “He started small, rallying others who believed their efforts mattered, pressing on through challenges and doubts to change our world for the better. A permanent inspiration for the rest of us to keep pushing towards justice.”

"'I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.' — MLK," Fergie tweeted.