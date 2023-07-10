6 Big Name Celebrities Whose Gravestones are in Massachusetts

It's no secret that there are many celebrities that were either born or currently live in Massachusetts. Famous folks like Mark Wahlberg were born in Boston. Actress and director Elizabeth Banks was born in Pittsfield. Actor and WWE favorite John Cena was born in West Newbury, actor Matthew Perry was born in Williamstown and the list goes on and on. Then you have celebrities like James Taylor who was not only born in Massachusetts (Boston to be exact), he still lives in the Bay State as his home is located in the Berkshires. If you want to take a look at a host of celebrities born in Massachusetts, you can do so by going here.

Get our free mobile app

Whether they were born here or currently live here, many celebrities love Massachusetts and they visit our great state quite often. I mentioned a while back how when my wife was a teenager, she spotted David Schwimmer at Stop and Shop in North Adams. She tried to follow him in the store while being discreet, good luck with that one...lol. In addition, I shared with you a while back how I walked right by Claire Danes inside an eatery in Williamstown which you can read more about by going here. Celebrities and Massachusetts certainly go hand and hand.

Which Celebrities Are Buried in Massachusetts?

So we know that there are a number of celebrities that were either born in Massachusetts or live in the Bay State but did you know that there were some notable celebrities whose gravestones are right here in Massachusetts? Yep, there are. Let's take a look at that list below.

LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you Many of the actresses in this story not only made a name for themselves through their collection of iconic performances, but also through the selfless, philanthropic nature with which many of them approached their stardom. In an age of flipping the script on societal norms, many of these actresses are using their voices and platforms to be advocates for those who are otherwise unheard.

LOOK: The Most Famous Actor Born Every Year