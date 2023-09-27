Check It Out! Massachusetts Has 4 Of The Worst Real-Estate Markets In The U.S.

Check It Out! Massachusetts Has 4 Of The Worst Real-Estate Markets In The U.S.

Feverpitched

Boy, the real-estate market nowadays sometimes confuses and confounds even the experts. I'll admit that I'm much more interested in real estate than I used to be (thanks mostly to Cory Bishop and Peter West of Bishop West Real Estate who co-host a Friday morning show with yours truly once a month. They make the topic of real estate very interesting and informative) but I still don't understand a lot of it 90% of the time.

Leave it to the personal finance pros at WalletHub to release another one of their fascinating reports. With mortgage rates forever on the rise (it seems), the WalletHub team decided to take a look at the best and worst real-estate markets thus far in 2023.

The folks at WalletHub looked at 300 cities and compared them across several key metrics including job growth, percentage of delinquent mortgage holders, foreclosure rates, average home-price appreciation, and more.

The results showed that the Lone Star State performed very well with a total of 5 out of the top 10 best real-estate markets located in Texas. Meanwhile, in the lower depths of the rankings (or the worst real-estate markets), Massachusetts made several appearances.

Here are 2023's Top 10 Best Real-Estate Markets, according to WalletHub's report:

  1. McKinney, TX
  2. Frisco, TX
  3. Nashville, TN
  4. Denton, TX
  5. Cary, NC
  6. Allen, TX
  7. Durham, NC
  8. Austin, TX
  9. Port St. Lucie, FL
  10. Gilbert, AZ

The Commonwealth had 4 cities in the bottom 50 making them some of 2023's WORST real-estate markets. They are (rankings in parentheses): New Bedford(#254); Fall River(#257); Brockton(#274); and Springfield(#285).

Take a look at the full report at WalletHub's website here. And thanks again to WalletHub for doing all the hard work!

LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in

Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research.

LOOK: Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style

Using info from the Social Security Administration's baby name database, Stacker compiled a list of baby boomer baby names that have declined in popularity.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America

Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.
Filed Under: Berkshire County, Massachusetts, real estate
Categories: Local News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WSBS 860AM