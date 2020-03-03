Cheer for the Home Team This Weekend

The Miss Hall's School Theater Ensemble will take center stage this weekend as they will present their rendition of "Bring It On" a Tony Award winning play that is also based on the 2000 film of the same name. The story line focuses on the trials and tribulations of a cheer leading squad that is trying to obtain their 6th consecutive National Title, however it is not an easy task at hand as they encounter a slew of obstacles from the Clovers who are deemed as their competitive rivals.

Performances will take place at The Woods Theater of the Elizabeth Gatchell Klein Arts Center on Friday and Saturday, March 6th and 7th at 8 pm with a 2 pm matinee on Sunday, March 8th. The venue is located at 492 Holmes Road in Pittsfield, Massachusetts and is handicapped accessible. General admission tickets are priced at $10 per person and reservations are recommended by logging on here.

Tickets will also be available after 4 pm on Friday through Sunday by calling (413) 395-7023 and they will be available on a first come, first serve basis.

Miss Hall's has the distinct honor of being the first all-girls boarding schools established in New England back in 1898 as they focus on a college preparatory curriculum with two acclaimed leadership programs as 217 girls are currently enrolled representing a total of 16 states and 20 countries. The Horizons and Girl's Leadership projects result in outstanding academic preparation that allows students to transition into college and beyond. If you are interested in learning more about Miss Hall's School, call (413) 443-6401.

