Berkshire County School Fair is Coming

PITTSFIELD — The first annual Berkshire County School Fair will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Miss Hall's School, located at 492 Holmes Road in Pittsfield.

The fair was organized in response to the changing education landscape in the Berkshires, and families increasingly seeking information on specific programs and teaching methods offered at local schools. Each participating school provides unique experiences, with exceptional teachers utilizing the best practices in education. Many schools offer after-school and/or summer programming as well.

Nineteen schools, including The Academy at Charlemont, Bard College at Simon’s Rock, BART Charter Public School, Berkshire Country Day School, Berkshire School, the Berkshire Hills Regional School District, Buxton School, the Central Berkshire Regional School District, Darrow School, Lee Public Schools, Lenox Public Schools, Miss Hall’s School, The Montessori School of the Berkshires, North Adams Public Schools, Pine Cobble School, St. Agnes School, St. Mary’s School, St. Stanislaus Kostka School, and Salisbury School will have tables at the fair.

Information can be found on the fair website or on the Facebook page.