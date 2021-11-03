Children In The Berkshires Need Your Help Staying Warm This Winter

Are you interested in sponsoring a child this winter?

This year more than ever BCAC needs your help! Last year BCAC served over 2,000 children in the Berkshires and they can’t do it without help from the community.

By sponsoring a child, you will provide them with a new warm coat, boots, winter outfit or pajamas, gloves, mittens, and a hat. BCAC will provide you with the child’s age and sizes, once you have purchased the clothing BCAC will arrange for a contact-less drop-off at our offices.

If you can sponsor more than one great! If you are a business large or small and would like to sponsor some children they can always use the help. BCAC helps over two thousand kids here in the Berkshires keep warm in the winter and they appreciate your help.

If you are interested in sponsoring a child this winter or would like more information, please contact Melissa (413) 418-3668 for Pittsfield / Central and Aleta (413) 663-3014 for North. Anyone at BCAC can steer you in the right direction.

Click on the link below to donate.

No child should be left out in the cold this winter. The BCAC Warm Winter Clothing Program provides children age 12 and under with a brand new warm coat, boots, hat, mittens and scarves.

Registration is now OPEN for the BCAC Warm Clothing Program! Friday, November 5th is the cut-off day to get your application in for your kids.

Due to COVID-19, the BCAC doors are closed to the general public. They will be operating their Elf Warm Clothing Program through a contactless pick-up service at the BCAC offices.

Registration forms can be found outside of either office or a downloadable form can be found by clicking the links below. Please fill out the application and mail it to the Pittsfield or North Adams office or drop your application off through their secure office mail slots at either of the BCAC offices. There are also applications and envelopes available outside of each office.

Please note: All items must be picked up during a scheduled contact-less pick-up time, a staff person will call you to verify your income and schedule your pick-up time. THE LAST DATE TO APPLY FOR THE ELF WARM CLOTHING PROGRAM IS NOVEMBER 5, 2021.

Central / South County:

1531 East Street, Pittsfield

Questions? Contact Melissa: 413-418-3668

Central South County Elf Warm Clothing Application

Please note: Applications and envelopes can be found outside of the BCAC office, please put the completed application in the secure mail slot

FOR SOUTH AND MIDDLE BERKSHIRE COUNTY CLICK FOR THAT APPLICATION. APPLICATION CLICK HERE

North County:

85 Main Street, Suite 201, North Adams

Questions? Contact Aleta: 413-663-3014

North County Elf Warm Clothing Application

Please note: Applications and envelopes can be found outside of our office, please put the completed application in the secure mail slot.

FOR THE NORTH COUNTY APPLICATION

APPLICATION CLICK HERE

