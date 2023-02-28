Closings and Cancellations for Southern Berkshire County: Feb. 28, 2023

The Berkshires and surrounding area are experiencing more traditional winter weather today as the storm is bringing anywhere between 5 and 9 inches of snow. A winter storm warning is in effect through 7 pm Tuesday night (Feb. 28). Here's what we have so far for cancellations and closings in the southern Berkshires and surrounding areas:

Southern Berkshire Regional School District - closed

Lee Public Schools - Closed

Farmington River Regional School District - closed

Saint Peter's Food Pantry - closed

If you know of a cancellation, closing, delay, or postponement, give us a call at (413) 528-0860 or chat with us via the free WSBS app. Also, for weather when you want it 24/7, call the WSBS weather phone at (413) 528-1118.

