I remember back in early 2021 when Heather Barbieri and the team at Fairview Hospital along with the Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative hosted multiple successful vaccination clinics at the W.E.B. DuBois Regional Middle School in Great Barrington. Members of my family along with myself received our two vaccines at the Great Barrington site and we all agreed that the staff was very friendly. In addition, they made the process very smooth with crystal clear instructions. My experience couldn't have been better.

In August of 2021, I received my booster shot via the staff with Community Health Programs' (CHP) Mobile Health Unit and again the process went smoothly with a very caring and friendly staff. Obviously, I'm only speaking from my experience but all of my vaccines went very well and I'm glad I received them in the locations that I did.

Speaking of CHP, if you have been on the fence about getting your COVID-19 vaccine, this may just push you over the edge to getting it done. According to an email that was sent to us from CHP, anyone age five or older who gets their vaccines/boosters with CHP through this Friday, Feb. 25 on the Mobile Health Unit, will be entered to win one of four family packs to Ski Butternut. Now there's a winning combination for you.

For complete details and to make an appointment, call (413) 528-0457 or simply go here. Walk-ins are welcome and appointments are encouraged. You don't have too much time to get in on those ski passes so if you're going to get your vaccine, now's the time to get it wrapped up.

