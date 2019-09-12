Congratulations Gary and Andrew

This past Wednesday, the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce hosted and presented the Business Persons of the Year event and award at the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge.

Gary Happ and Andrew Mankin owners of the Barrington Brewery and Restaurant on Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington were this year's recipients. Gary and Andrew are the epitome of community and keeping business local.

In 1995 Gary and Andrew joined forces and opened the Barrington Brewery. With the use of Gary's restaurant knowledge and Andrew's brewing knowledge, this was the perfect marriage and a force to be reckoned with. The pair have always emphasized local products along with environmentally conditions and materials. They built the first brewery hot water system in the Northeast. In 2007, recognizing a need in the community for events, weddings and more they opened Crissey Farm Banquet Facility which included the solar hot water system. In 2015 they bought two adjacent acres and designed a 144 KW-solar electric photovoltaic array, which supplies 85% of the business' electricity needs.

Barrington Brewery celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2020.

