Start Getting Excited, Pittsfield–Third Thursday Returns This Week!
You may have heard a rumor or two lately about an event returning this spring/summer to The Common in Pittsfield. I'm happy to report that those rumors have been confirmed to be true!
Yes, Berkshire County, Third Thursday will return to the First Street Common for four events this spring and summer! According to a media statement from Jennifer Glockner, Pittsfield's Director of Cultural Development, it all begins this Thursday and runs through August with four seasonal events that will each have a specific theme.
According to the release from the City of Pittsfield Office of Cultural Development, the Third Thursday festival will return for its 17th season this Thursday, May 18 for the first of four events at The Common with a more artisan and creative format.
Each Third Thursday will have a different theme:
May – Youth sponsored by General Dynamics Missions Systems who will be offering an interactive plant a seed live at the Common
June – Celebrating Summer with a special interactive performance with Jacob's Pillow presenting The Hood Lockers sponsored by Guardian Life Insurance Company of America
July – Dance Party with DJ BFG! sponsored by Mountain One
August – Touch-A-Truck with music by the Picky B's sponsored by Lenco Armored Vehicles
According to the media statement, this Thursday's activities also include family activities on the lawn of the Common led by the Berkshire Family YMCA, free balloon animal creations offered by Balloon Ben, a Berkshire Bike Tour and Bike Fun coordinated by the Berkshire Bike Path Council in honor of Berkshire Bike Month, and plenty of live musical performances.
Also, the Third Thursdays in June, July, and August will feature a Beer Garden with Wandering Star Brewery. For more details and information on all the scheduled events go to LovePittsfield.com.