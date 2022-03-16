Start Getting Excited, Pittsfield–Third Thursday Returns!
You may have heard a rumor or two lately about an event returning this spring/summer to The Common in Pittsfield. I'm happy to report that those rumors have been confirmed to be true!
Yes, Berkshire County, Third Thursday will return to the First Street Common for four events this spring and summer! According to a media statement from Jennifer Glockner, Pittsfield's Director of Cultural Development, it all begins the third Thursday in May and runs through August with four seasonal events that will each have a specific theme.
According to the release from the City of Pittsfield Office of Cultural Development, the Third Thursday festival will return on May 19 for the first of four events at The Common with a more artisan and creative format.
Each Third Thursday will have a different theme:
- May – Youth sponsored by General Dynamics Missions Systems
- June – Celebrating Summer with the Whiskey Treaty Road Show sponsored by MountainOne
- July – Touch a Truck sponsored by Lenco Armored Vehicles with a special interactive performance hosted by Jacob’s Pillow
- August – Love Pittsfield Showcasing Cultural Organizations sponsored by Guardian Life Insurance Company of America
In the media statement, Glockner had this to say:
We are excited to once again collaborate with businesses and cultural organizations to highlight all of the wonderful things that Pittsfield has to offer. This event will also include Third Thursday After Dark, focusing on the restaurants, theatre and nightly entertainment that is always present in Downtown Pittsfield.
Cultural Pittsfield is collaborating with CozQuest and Roots Rising to have a wide array of vendors and activities with an artisan focus. For vendor information, contact Shiobbean Lemme at slemme@cityofpittsfield.org.