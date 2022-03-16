Start Getting Excited, Pittsfield–Third Thursday Returns!

You may have heard a rumor or two lately about an event returning this spring/summer to The Common in Pittsfield. I'm happy to report that those rumors have been confirmed to be true!

Yes, Berkshire County, Third Thursday will return to the First Street Common for four events this spring and summer! According to a media statement from Jennifer Glockner, Pittsfield's Director of Cultural Development, it all begins the third Thursday in May and runs through August with four seasonal events that will each have a specific theme.

Get our free mobile app

According to the release from the City of Pittsfield Office of Cultural Development, the Third Thursday festival will return on May 19 for the first of four events at The Common with a more artisan and creative format.

Each Third Thursday will have a different theme:

May – Youth sponsored by General Dynamics Missions Systems

sponsored by General Dynamics Missions Systems June – Celebrating Summer with the Whiskey Treaty Road Show sponsored by MountainOne

with the Whiskey Treaty Road Show sponsored by July – Touch a Truck sponsored by Lenco Armored Vehicles with a special interactive performance hosted by Jacob’s Pillow

sponsored by Armored Vehicles with a special interactive performance hosted by Jacob’s Pillow August – Love Pittsfield Showcasing Cultural Organizations sponsored by Guardian Life Insurance Company of America

In the media statement, Glockner had this to say:

We are excited to once again collaborate with businesses and cultural organizations to highlight all of the wonderful things that Pittsfield has to offer. This event will also include Third Thursday After Dark, focusing on the restaurants, theatre and nightly entertainment that is always present in Downtown Pittsfield.

Cultural Pittsfield is collaborating with CozQuest and Roots Rising to have a wide array of vendors and activities with an artisan focus. For vendor information, contact Shiobbean Lemme at slemme@cityofpittsfield.org.

15 Ways You Can Help People in Ukraine Right Now As Americans watch events unfold in Ukraine, many wonder how they can help. Below is a list of organizations responding to the crisis in Ukraine along with information on how you can support their various missions.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.