Connecticut Man Dies In Monday Collision In Becket

Sadly, another life was lost recently in a single-vehicle collision. The car crash happened early Monday morning in Becket. The victim was from Connecticut.

Information courtesy of a press release from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office.

The single-vehicle collision took place Monday morning in Becket involving 23-year-old Nicholas Musco of Torrington, Connecticut. Musco was traveling northeast on Jacobs Ladder Road when he failed to navigate a curve near Jester Lane.

Musco's 2008 Jeep Wrangler left the roadway and struck a utility pole. It seems like almost everybody responded to the scene shortly before 5 a.m. including Becket Police, Massachusetts State Police, State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire DA's Office, State Police Collision Analysis, and Reconstruction Section, State Police Crime Scene Services, Becket Fire, and Becket EMS.

They did not arrive in time. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took custody of the body.

The official cause for the collision is still unknown and the incident remains under investigation. Authorities ask for anyone who may have information regarding the collision to please contact the Becket Police Department.