Dessert Snack Recalled Due to Hazardous Fragments…Includes Massachusetts

Imagine that after dinner or lunch, you go to have one of your favorite desserts only to discover that the product has wooden fragments in it. Yeah, that would not be fun and that is the reason for one of the latest recalls as published by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The product in question is the NESTLE TOLL HOUSE Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough "break and bake" bar products that were produced on April 24 and 25 of this year. It's worth noting that this is the only NESTLE TOLL HOUSE product that was issued in the company's voluntary recall.

Has Anyone Become Ill Due to the Fragments Found in the Product?

The good news is that no illnesses have been reported but it was in fact customers that found the wooden fragments in the bars and thus contacted Nestle USA regarding the issue. As the product was distributed throughout the U.S., Massachusetts shoppers should take note of the recall and double-check the photo and batch number information below to see if they have the affected cookie dough bar product in their homes.

Can I Get a Refund if I Have the Product in My Possession?

You can indeed get a full refund if you have this particular product in your home. As a matter of fact, it's encouraged by the company that you return the product for a replacement or refund and do not consume the cookie dough bars. If you have any questions, you can contact Nestle USA at (800) 681-1678. In addition, you can get complete details regarding the cookie dough bar recall by going here.

