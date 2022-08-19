Best Maine Lobster Rolls with a Side of Western Massachusetts Cannabis

Summer is in full swing here in The Berkshires and just because it's halfway through August doesn't mean the season is over. We're still embracing the sun, the green grass, the picnics, and of course, the best summer foods.

If you're craving one of my all-time favorite summer delicacies, yes, I'm talking about the classic Maine Lobster Roll, you don't even have to leave The Berkshires. Bonus: There's weed too!

Cousins Maine Lobster, notorious throughout the country for their fresh Maine lobster rolls, is dropping by a popular Great Barrington cannabis dispensary.

Next Friday, August 26, from 11 am to 7 pm, Cousins Maine will set up shop at Rebelle Dispensary at 783 S Main St. Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

Patrons can stop into the southern Berkshire dispensary for a delicious lobster roll and indulge in some of the products Rebelle specializes in. This is a great opportunity for weed and lobster lovers to get together and indulge in not only the famous lobster rolls, but unique dishes such as Lobster Quesadillas, Lobster Tacos, and more.

If you're unfamiliar with the Cousins Maine story here's the deal: Maine natives Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis started Cousins Maine Lobster as a single food truck in Los Angeles in 2012, serving up authentic, sustainable lobster rolls with lobsters sourced only from the waters of Maine. After an appearance on the TV show "Shark Tank", which netted the duo a $55,000 investment, Cousins took off. The business has seen exponential growth and now has 36 trucks and seven brick-and-mortar restaurants nationwide that all serve an authentic Maine lobster roll.

They serve two styles of roll: The Maine Roll which features Maine lobster served chilled with mayo, on a New England roll, with a lemon wedge. The Maine Roll is a favorite of Mainers and purists alike. The second is the Connecticut Roll, which features Maine lobster, served warmed with butter and lemon, on a New England Roll. The company says the Connecticut Roll is their most popular roll and is often referred to as heaven on a bun.

 

