COVID-19 Local Frontline Worker to be Honored with Getaway

Berkshire United Way (BUW) and Miraval Berkshires have teamed up to honor an essential worker or first responder on the front lines of relief efforts in Berkshire County during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Berkshire United Way, which has helped provide relief grants to nonprofit organizations helping the most vulnerable populations throughout the pandemic, has created a simple, online nomination form here. Self-nominations will be accepted and individuals may request a fillable nomination form by emailing info@berkshireunitedway.org.

Nominations are currently open and the deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2. Submissions will be pooled together and one recipient will be selected at random. The person selected will receive a four-day, three-night all-expenses-paid wellness getaway for two guests, including food and experiences, at Miraval Berkshires’ newly opened resort in Lenox. The recipient and their guest must be 18 years or older and the offer is valid for 12 months (black-out dates apply).

“Throughout this pandemic, we have recognized the challenges and triumphs our essential workers have experienced. Today is the perfect day to launch this exciting endeavor to find a well-deserving recipient with this generous offering from Miraval Berkshires. As a new business here, we are happy to partner with them on this effort,” said Candace Winkler, president and CEO of Berkshire United Way.

Each year on Sept. 21, the world celebrates the mindful practice of gratitude. Miraval Berkshires, Miraval Arizona and Miraval Austin held a special sound healing gong ceremony live on Instagram on Monday. This year, Miraval celebrates and honors first responders and essential workers around the world by giving back to those that have supported their communities through COVID-19.

“This Gratitude Day, we want to show our deep appreciation to those who have selflessly given their time, talents and resources to ensure the health and safety of their local communities,” said Susan Santiago, head of Lifestyle & Miraval Operations. “We are proud to partner with Berkshire United Way – an esteemed organization whose dedication to building a stronger community deeply resonates with Miraval and its guests – to honor the community’s heroic essential workers with the gift of well-being and healing.”

In the spirit of gratitude, Miraval Berkshires has also offered a three-day, two-night wellness getaway to incentivize participation in Berkshire United Way’s annual campaign for 2020-2021, which includes more than 140 workplaces.

Donors are the backbone of Berkshire United Way’s fundraising efforts to support community partners and to respond to emerging needs in times of crisis. Donors help BUW improve the quality of life for children, youth and families right here in the Berkshires.

Photo: Berkshire United Way President and CEO Candace Winkler joins Miraval Berkshires General Manager Vic Cappadona at the gong in the reflection garden at the Lenox resort on Monday, Sept. 21, World Gratitude Day.

