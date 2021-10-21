Crazy Berkshire Temperatures…When Do You Put Away the Shorts?
We have had some pretty warm days during the month of October in the Berkshires. This past Thursday was beautiful with temperatures in the low 70s. Summer was in the air for sure. With the temperature bouncing around, I find myself wearing pants to work on one day, and then the next day I'll be wearing shorts to the office. I must say that I'm the type of person that if it's warm enough, I will wear shorts even into November.
In Berkshire County, it's hard to tell what the temperature is going to do from time to time especially during this time of year. One day it's cool, the next day it feels like an extended summer. One day your house is warm enough where you don't need heat and the next, you're cranking up the heat, and carrying a blanket out to the couch with you. To be safe, I keep my summer clothes out pretty much all year round. Trust me though, I'm not wearing shorts and a t-shit in January. Although in my younger years, that would have not been unheard of.
How about you? Do you put your summer clothes away in the fall no matter what the temperature and conditions are? I know some folks who are rigid about storing their clothes for the cooler seasons and have to have them put away by a certain date. Do you wait, play it by ear, and keep those summer options on hand just in case?
