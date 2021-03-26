Creature Stares Down WSBS Manager in Lenox (photo included)

Last week I was on vacation. I took the whole week off for my daughter's birthday and why not? Use it or lose it as the saying goes. During my time off I received a phone call from my manager, WSBS Station/Sales Manager and afternoon jock, Dave Isby. He had a couple of questions regarding programming and our website.

While Dave was speaking with me, he was parked on Kimball Street in Lenox. After about 4 or 5 minutes of speaking with him, he said something along the lines, of this:

Jesse, I'm in Lenox right now and this fox is right near my car, he's really close. I'm going to send this pic to you right now.

As you can see from the photo above, the fox was pretty close and it looks like he was giving Dave the death stare...funny stuff I must say. It's all in good fun though and it made for a cool picture. So thanks Dave for sending this over to me.

We are getting into the heart of spring and the wildlife are making the rounds. This is also a good reminder to keep your yards and spaces near your home clear of food or anything that may attract Bubby or Ki Ki onto your property or worse, porch or patio etc. Unless, you are looking for that type of attention. Also, don't forget to bring in your birdfeeders at night for the same reason, especially with the bears.

If you have any wildlife pics feel free to share them with us. You can actually send your photo via the WSBS app using the 'Message WSBS' feature (photo example below)

