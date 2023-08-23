The 2023 Season of &#8216;Sounds of Summer&#8221; Wraps Up with a Bang

The 2023 Season of ‘Sounds of Summer” Wraps Up with a Bang

Another season of the summer concert series "Sounds of Summer" is in the books and what a way to ride out the season. "Sounds of Summer" which is held at the Great Barrington V.F.W. has something for everyone and on Tuesday evening, Aug. 22 the band Generation X Rock made sure that the concert series ended on a high note.

Get our free mobile app

Not only did we have perfect outdoor concert weather on Tuesday, Generation X Rock delivered hit after hit from the video music covering a multitude of artists including No Doubt, Pat Benatar, AC/DC, Aerosmith/Run DMC, Talking Heads, Evanescence, Heart, Chumbawamba, Vixen, 4 Non-Blondes, Beastie Boys, Nirvana, Robert Palmer and many more classics that had folks dancing throughout the evening.

Of course "Sounds of Summer" couldn't have happened without the help of the Great Barrington VFW as well as our other partners and sponsors including the following.

  • The Pittsfield Cooperative Bank
  • Haddad Dealerships of the Berkshires
  • Fairview Hospital
  • The Great Barrington V.F.W.
  • Mount Everett Sanitation
  • Catamount Sound's Brad Licht
  • Laura's on the Go
  • Monterey T-Shirts

Check out photos from the Aug.22 concert below. We'll see you in 2024 for "Sounds of the Summer" at the Great Barrington V.F.W. Enjoy the rest of your summer and thank you for attending the concert series and making it a big success.

SOUNDS OF SUMMER: 8/22/2023: GENERATION X ROCK

SOUNDS OF SUMMER: 8/15/2023: COUNTRY STEEL

SOUNDS OF SUMMER: 8/8/2023: HOTSHOT HILLBILLIES

SOUNDS OF SUMMER: 8/1/2023: SHYNE

Sounds of Summer: 7/18/2023: Legal Tender

Sounds of Summer: 7/11/2023: Full Burn

The 40 Best Cover Songs by Rock Bands

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School

Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school.

 

 

Filed Under: Berkshire County, Generation X Rock, Great Barrington, sounds of summer 2023, WSBS
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WSBS 860AM