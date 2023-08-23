The 2023 Season of ‘Sounds of Summer” Wraps Up with a Bang

Another season of the summer concert series "Sounds of Summer" is in the books and what a way to ride out the season. "Sounds of Summer" which is held at the Great Barrington V.F.W. has something for everyone and on Tuesday evening, Aug. 22 the band Generation X Rock made sure that the concert series ended on a high note.

Not only did we have perfect outdoor concert weather on Tuesday, Generation X Rock delivered hit after hit from the video music covering a multitude of artists including No Doubt, Pat Benatar, AC/DC, Aerosmith/Run DMC, Talking Heads, Evanescence, Heart, Chumbawamba, Vixen, 4 Non-Blondes, Beastie Boys, Nirvana, Robert Palmer and many more classics that had folks dancing throughout the evening.

Of course "Sounds of Summer" couldn't have happened without the help of the Great Barrington VFW as well as our other partners and sponsors including the following.

The Pittsfield Cooperative Bank

Haddad Dealerships of the Berkshires

Fairview Hospital

The Great Barrington V.F.W.

Mount Everett Sanitation

Catamount Sound's Brad Licht

Laura's on the Go

Monterey T-Shirts

Check out photos from the Aug.22 concert below. We'll see you in 2024 for "Sounds of the Summer" at the Great Barrington V.F.W. Enjoy the rest of your summer and thank you for attending the concert series and making it a big success.

