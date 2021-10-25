CVS Pharmacies Now Offering Moderna Boosters To Those Eligible

Good News! If you were vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Moderna vaccine, then you may want to get the Moderna booster shot(although new CDC recommendations allow for mixing and matching). And now, CVS is offering the Moderna COVID-19 booster shot at select locations including several in Berkshire County!

According to the CVS website, select CVS pharmacies in Western Massachusetts are now offering the Moderna booster shot to those who are eligible.

CVS Pharmacies was already offering the Pfizer boosters but is now offering the Moderna booster, as well. Those qualified to receive the shot as per guidelines set by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention include the following:

  • People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least six months after their primary series.
  • People aged 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least six months after their primary series.
  • People 18 to 49 who are at risk for severe COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions or because of work in an occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster at least six months after their primary series.
  • People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least six months after their primary series.

When a patient signs up for a booster shot, they will be asked to provide the manufacturer and date of their last COVID-19 shot. You can sign up for an appointment at CVS.com.

