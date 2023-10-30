One of the World’s Top Deadly Tourist Attractions is in Massachusetts

When it comes to travel destinations Massachusetts is second to none. Visitors flock from near and far to visit the Baystate. Whether it's touring well-known sites in Boston like The Freedom Trail, attending a Red Sox game to exploring the House of the Seven Gables in Salem to checking out the fine art and live performances at MASS MoCA in North Adams, there are plenty of options to explore and keep you busy throughout Massachusetts.

One of Massachusetts' Most Popular Tourist Attractions is Also One of the Most Deadly in the World

Another popular tourist attraction in Massachusetts is the state's tallest waterfall; Bash Bish Falls which is located in Bash Bish Falls State Park in Mount Washington (and is shared with New York State). Bash Bish Falls is one of the top scenic destinations in the country but it's also one of the most deadly in the world according to AOL and Only in Your State. As a matter of fact, more than 25 people have drowned or fallen to their deaths at the falls in the past 100 years alone.

What Can You Do at Bash Bish Falls? Is Swimming Allowed?

Because of its dangerous history and increased popularity as a tourist destination, security has been tightened up over the past few years and it goes without saying that there is absolutely no swimming allowed at Bash Bish Falls however you can hike in the area, take pictures of the falls and fish (as long as you have a permit). You can check out a complete list of activities that are allowed along with a list of restrictions, parking options, and more by going here.

Some Safety Requests to Keep in Mind When Visiting Bash Bish Falls

As we mentioned the area around Bash Bish Falls can be dangerous. As stated by mass.gov, when making your way to the state park you are asked to only use designated trails and areas open to the public. Trails and rocks may be slippery, so wear sturdy shoes. Respect the dangers without taking risks.

