This Saturday, May 28th, is National Hamburger Day! One of my absolute favorite foods is a hamburger (or cheeseburger), so you can bet I’ll be celebrating by chowing down on a delicious burger (or two) this weekend. Being Memorial Day weekend, there’s a good chance you’ll be grilling outside, cooking your own burgers. But, if not, there are plenty of places here in the Berkshires that make fantastic burgers! From Great Barrington to Lenox to Pittsfield to Williamstown, you can find lots of quality burgers! However, seeing as I live in northern Berkshire County, here’s a list of places that I think have some of the best.

-Pedrin’s. A north county staple that’s always busy during the spring and summer when it’s open. I go pretty simple here and get the double cheeseburger. I get it with fries and cole slaw, and love it!

-Jack's. Jack's is known for their hot dogs, but honestly I like their burgers just as much! I’ll usually order 2-3 cheeseburgers depending on my appetite, since like their hot dogs, they come in a smaller size.

-Craft Food Barn. Located right across the street from where I work in our WNAW studios, I love the variety of burgers they have. The Dirty Burger and Baked Brie and Apple Burger are my favorites.

-The Freight Yard Pub. Sister restaurant to the Craft Food Barn, the FYP has been voted as having best burgers in the Berkshires for good reason. They’re insanely good, and cooked to perfection. Sometimes I like a little kick on my burgers, so I go for the Jalapeno Cheddar Burger here.

-PUBLIC Eat and Drink. They offer a bunch of different styles, but the PUBLIC burger is my go-to, with this great Jalapeno Mayo.

-Water Street Grill. I’ve never had a burger I didn’t like here. I go for the Tennessee or Buffalo burgers, but you won’t go wrong with whatever you choose!

-Fast Food: Burger King. Sometimes you just need to get fast food. Out of all the fast food burgers I’ve had, Burger King’s still ranks as my personal favorite. What can I say? I absolutely love The Whopper.

Of course, these are just some of my personal favorites, and there are lots more restaurants to explore in northern Berkshire County (and The Berkshires in general) that have great burgers! So, if you’re a burger fan like me, I hope you celebrate this Saturday by chowing down on one of the many great burgers offered here in the Berkshires!