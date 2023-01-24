Delicious! This is Massachusetts’ Favorite Valentine’s Day Candy

Valentine's Day is right around the corner and if you haven't hit the store for your special someone yet, time is running out.

Massachusetts residents are heading out in droves to pick up the Valentine's Day classics and they're willing to spend some money. Lots of money in fact. According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend $23.9 billion this year on Valentine's Day between cards, gifts, candy, and an evening out. That's up from the $21.8 billion they spent last year.

So what about the candy? The same data from the National Retail Federation shows that Candy is the number one item that Massachusetts residents will spend their money on this Valentine's Day. Candy accounts for 56% of V-Day sales followed by greeting cards, flowers, and jewelry.

So what is the Valentine's Day candy of choice for Massachusetts shoppers? According to Candyshop.com it's the very traditional heart-shaped box of chocolates. The second most popular candy is chocolate hearts, followed by conversation hearts at number three.

In total Candyshop.com reports that on average 58 million pounds of chocolate will be purchased in the Valentine's Day shopping season.

