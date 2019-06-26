The candidates vying for the Democratic nomination for President take the stage over the next two nights, and there is no shortage of them. There are twenty in all. Ten will take the stage in Miami tonight (Wednesday) including Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who many might think should have been scheduled for the second night (Thursday) where the majority of the heavy hitters have been placed.

These Democratic debates will be broadcast on NBC, MSNBC, and Telemundo from 9 PM to 11 PM. The network says that each candidate will have 60 seconds to answer questions and 30 seconds to respond to follow ups. There will be no opening statements from the candidates, but each will have a chance to make a closing statement.

Five news veterans will moderate: “Today” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, NBC Nightly News host Lester Holt, “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow and “Noticias Telemundo” host José Diaz-Balart.

If you are planning to watch, this is who you will see on each of the two debate nights:

Debate candidates for Wednesday, June 26:

Cory Booker

Bill de Blasio

Julián Castro

John Delaney

Tulsi Gabbard

Jay Inslee

Amy Klobuchar

Beto O'Rourke

Tim Ryan

Elizabeth Warren

DNC debate candidates for Thursday, June 27:

Joe Biden

Michael Bennet

Pete Buttigieg

Kirsten Gillibrand

Kamala Harris

John Hickenlooper

Bernie Sanders

Eric Swalwell

Marianne Williamson

Andrew Yang

Candidates who didn't qualify for the first debate:

Seth Moulton

Steve Bullock

Mike Gravel

Wayne Messam

Meanwhile, if you don’t want to watch the debates alone, you can join a watch party! You can probably find several on-line, but if you like to watch with a crowd, you may want to head over to the Methuselah Bar and Lounge on North Street in Pittsfield. The bar is hosting watch parties on both nights of the debates.

