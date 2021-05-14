Recognizing Non-Profits In The Berkshires

The National Center of The Berkshires has teamed up with The Berkshire Eagle as they will host the 4th annual Berkshire Non-Profit Awards this Tuesday, May 18th from 8:30 to 9:15 am. You can view these festivities by calling (413) 441-9542 OR log on here as the general public will be able to view the presentation remotely due to COVID-19 state mandates as invited guests will only be present in person for this LIVE event.

Non-Profit Center founder Liana Toscanini appeared on the past Friday's edition of "Let's Talk" with Jesse Stewart as she gave us a sneak peek on what to expect during this LIVE 45 minute presentation. She commented on the true meaning of this ceremony and the valuable roles of these employees that are recognized on a daily basis:

"This is about the people who make our community special. Over a dozen local businesses and foundations support the event. 98 people nominated their peers, 18 local judges chose 8 honorees and a variety of business executives and legislators will present the awards with Representative William "Smitty" Pignatelli emceeing".

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren will also make an appearance as she will be paying tribute to our local, state and national health care workers who have given their time to ease the pain of those who are having difficulties during these trying times. A LIVE performance by the locally based group Music In Common is also on the agenda followed by a giveaway of a $3,000 cash prize to one lucky non-profit organization based in Berkshire county.

Let's take some time and congratulate this year's honorees:

Z Estime--Railroad Street Youth Project

Gabrielle Senza--Walk Unafraid Foundation

America Lopez--Latinas 413/BIO/VIM

Patti Messina--Northern Berkshire United Way

Michelle Lopez--Berkshire Immigrant Center

Marita Glodt--Barrington Stage Company

Janis Brodercik--Elizabeth Freeman Center

Dennis Powell--Berkshire Chapter of the NAACP

A Lifetime Achievement Award will also be presented to Clinton Church Restoration as renovations and improvements to the A.M.E. Zion Church continue at 9 Elm Court in Great Barrington.

Some of the corporate sponsors who have made this presentation possible include Berkshire Bank, Berkshire Health Systems, Berkshire United Way, Black Rock, The Feigenbaum and Donald C. McGraw Foundations, Fitzpatrick Trust, J.P. Morgan/Chase, Lamar Advertising Company, Lee Bank, Salisbury Bank & Trust, Warrior Trading and The Williamstown Community Chest.

