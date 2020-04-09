CHP Receives Funding in Combating the COVID-19 Outbreak

Here's some good news to pass along. United States Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Edward J. Markey (D-MA), along with several representatives recently announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has awarded community health centers (CHC) in Massachusetts over $36.5 million to assist in combating the COVID-19 outbreak. The funding was awarded under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and. Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Last month, Senator Warren and Congresswoman Pressley led 165 lawmakers in calling on House and Senate leadership to dramatically increase long-term funding for community health centers in the third coronavirus legislative package.

"Community health centers in Massachusetts and across the country serve the most vulnerable among us and are on the front lines of this public health emergency," said Senator Warren. "While this new funding will help our CHCs as they confront this pandemic, I'll keep fighting to ensure that they have the resources and equipment they need to continue testing and caring for patients during this unprecedented crisis."

While many of the centers that received funding are located in the Boston area Community Health Programs (CHP) in the Berkshires received $981,530. Congratulations CHP!

(press release sent to WSBS from Elizabeth Warren Press Office for online and on-air use)