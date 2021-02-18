Digital Survival Course Being Offered to Small Businesses

Entrepreneurship for All (EforAll) Berkshire County is collaborating with R3SET Studios to run a free online intensive program to help small businesses improve their online marketing. As noted in a media release, this five-week Digital Business Survival Course is based on a successful pilot program run by these same partners in June 2020.

Funded by the Pittsfield Economic Revitalization Corporation (PERC), Mass Growth Capital Corporation and Google, the program will be offered at no charge to participants and will include both “lectures,” and intensive work in small groups led by Digital Specialists, experts in web marketing. Successful completion of the program will earn participants a $100 advertising grant to promote their business.

The virtual program learning is being coordinated and facilitated by Pittsfield’s Noah Cook-Dubin of Kanoa Consulting, a former Google executive.

Topics to be covered include:

Setting strategic goals

Crafting effective customer personas

Website Design and Implementation

Ecommerce

Email marketing

Social media

Video and content creation

Search optimization

Paid online advertising

There will be twenty places available for the Digital Business Survival Course. Applications are now open by going here.

About EforAll

Entrepreneurship for All (EforAll) is a nonprofit organization that partners with communities nationwide to help under-represented individuals successfully start and grow a business through intensive business training, mentorship and an extended professional support network. Programs are available in both English and Spanish. EforAll is currently available in the following MA communities: Berkshire County, Cape Cod, Fall River, Greater Worcester, Holyoke, Lawrence, Lowell, Lynn, New Bedford, and Roxbury as well as Longmont CO.

You can learn more about EforAll, by going here.

