Disgraceful! Massachusetts Ranks Almost Dead Last In New Study

Berkshire County friends and neighbors, I have to tell you that I recently saw something that was spotlighted in a new study and it depressed the hell out of me. Honestly, I know Massachusetts can do a LOT better!

What is it that depressed me so much? With the Fourth of July just around the corner, the personal-finance pros at WalletHub decided to look into which states in the good old USA were the most patriotic.

Sadly, (well, I thought it was sad, others may feel differently) Massachusetts did not perform well when it comes to showing our pride for the red, white, and blue. In fact, the Commonwealth was almost in last place!

Before we get to the rankings, let's look at how WalletHub arrived at its findings. WalletHub compared all 50 states across numerous patriotic indicators such as the number of veterans and military enlistees in each state, the percentage of adults who voted in the 2020 presidential election, etc.

Any guesses as to which state is the most patriotic? Virginia takes the #1 spot with an overall score of 61.01. On the flip side as the least patriotic state is Arkansas with a 26.87 overall score.

Following hot on Arkansas' heels is the state of Massachusetts with the second-worst overall score of 30.49. Also, something else of note: Three New England states landed in the top 10 while the other three New England states landed in the bottom 10! Weird, right?

Here are the top 10 Most Patriotic States for 2023 according to WalletHub:

Virginia Montana Alaska North Dakota Maine Vermont Oregon Colorado Wyoming New Hampshire

And here are the 5 Least Patriotic States for 2023:

Arkansas Massachusetts Rhode Island New York Florida

It's quite a compelling study. Check it out for yourself by visiting WalletHub's website here when you have some time to spare.

