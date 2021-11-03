Dunkin’ Unveils New Holiday Cups, Seasonal Beverages, And Snacks

Are you getting into the holiday spirit yet? No? Well, what are you waiting for? Dunkin' is jumpstarting the holidays with a seasonal lineup of some brand new beverages and some returning favorites! And they're delivering those drinks to you in some cool new cups.

Dunkin' hasn't forgotten your tummy, either. They're debuting some new snacks and baked goods for on-the-go. And if that doesn't make you feel some holiday warmth, you can donate $1 to the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation's "Brighten The Season" program for kids suffering from illness or hunger and receive $1 off a dozen donuts through November 30.

Some new drinks on Dunkin's holiday menu for 2021 include:

Holiday Blend: As part of Dunkin's Limited Batch Series, this seasonal drink blends Columbian and Ethiopian coffees for flavor notes of sweet molasses and dried fruit.

Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte: Features creamy-rich white chocolate flavor in a signature latte topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar.

White Mocha Hot Chocolate: Dunkin has re-imagined the holiday classic with a rich and indulgent milk chocolate profile sweetened with notes of white chocolate.

Some returning holiday favorites include, back by popular demand, the Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte. YUM! And how cool is this? You can get a medium Holiday Blend coffee for $2 through December 1 at participating locations.

As far as tasty treats, Dunkin' is adding Pancake Minis to their holiday menu as well as Cranberry Orange Muffins. They're also bringing back Chicken, Bacon, & Cheese Croissant Stuffers--stuffed with Colby Jack cheese and topped with Everything Seasoning!

To learn more about what Dunkin' has going on for the holiday season, visit their website here.

