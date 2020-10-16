Durfee Held Without Bail Under Dangerousness Statute

On Friday, Oct. 16, Judge Paul Smyth ordered that Lonnie Durfee be held without bail under the dangerousness statute. The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office successfully argued that the latest allegations against Durfee demonstrate a risk to the public.

Here is what Dstrict Attorney Andrea Harrington said out about the outcome:

I thank Judge Smyth for his thoughtful consideration of the facts we presented in making his determination. Mr. Durfee’s record shows that he has engaged in a pattern of domestic violence, including strangulation, a strong indicator of potential lethality. Mr. Durfee’s recent arson allegations are particularly concerning in light of his violent history because he is escalating his hostility against the public at large. Our number one job is to protect the public. This ruling keeps a dangerous person from potentially causing additional harm to members of our community."

