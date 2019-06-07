Enjoy A Delicious Dinner While Supporting Relay

The American Cancer Society Berkshire County Relay For Life event at Monument Mountain Regional High School in Great Barrington is just a couple of weeks away. The event takes place on June 21 and June 22 and all are welcome to attend whether you are on a team or not. By the way, there is still time to join a team. Relay teams are gearing up for the big event by hosting a series of fundraisers and events.

Coming up this Saturday, June 8, the Cancer Terminators team is hosting the second annual fundraiser memorial dinner of William and Claire Heenan. The dinner will take place at the First Congregational Church on Main Street in Great Barrington from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm. There are a couple of tasty dinner options including a gluten and dairy free roast beef dinner or you can select a gluten free vegetarian meatloaf dinner. Either way, it will be a delicious experience. Plus the dinner is topped off with a strawberry shortcake dessert. I'm drooling.

The cost for the dinner is $25 for adults and $15 for kids over five. Kids four and under eat for free! All money raised will support Relay and the Cancer Terminators team. Pay by cash or check. For more information, contact Emily Wagner at (413) 329-7224 or email: welcomemassage421@yahoo.com