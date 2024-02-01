Ghostbusters Actor from the Epic 1984 Film Makes Massachusetts Appearance
I've met a few celebrities over time and all of them have been very nice and personable toward me. One particular celebrity that stands out co-starred in a few of the Ghostbusters films. I had the pleasure of meeting, speaking and getting a photo taken with him in Springfield, Massachusetts in 2016.
In the spring of that year, there was a horror and pop culture convention entitled 'Scare-A-Con' held at the MassMutual Center in Springfield. My wife and I are both horror fans and knew we had to attend this event. While we met a whole host of people from the horror genre, one actor I was particularly excited about meeting was Ernie Hudson who played Winston Zeddemore in the Ghostbusters movies. I have been a Ghostbusters fan for over 35 years.
Ernie was such a great guy. He was very friendly, personable, and down to Earth. He signed my Ghostbusters DVD and Full House Season 1 DVD (he played the Sandman boxer in one of the early seasons) and posed for a picture with me and my wife.
Later that day Ernie was featured in a live Q&A session in one of the convention center's conference rooms. I attended and learned that though Ernie was excited about landing the role in the original Ghostbusters movie, he was also a little disappointed due to script revisions. The revised script didn't have Winston entering the movie until about 45 minutes in whereas previous versions of the script had him enter much earlier in the film. While many would agree that the 1984 Ghostbusters film is a near-perfect movie, it would have been nice to feature Winston a bit more prominently and much earlier in the film. At least, that's my opinion.
All I can say is that I am thankful for that June day in Springfield back in 2016. Meeting Ernie Hudson is a highlight for me and an experience I will cherish for years to come.
