Are These $20,000 Manhole Covers the Most Expensive in Massachusetts?

Massachusetts is a pretty amazing state. From beautiful Cape Cod beaches to Boston's stunning cityscape and the lush green mountains of The Berkshires, Massachusetts really has it all.

From east to west, there are so many unique cities and towns that makeup Massachusetts. These often hidden gems make a great destination road trip for local residents and travel destinations for the over 27 million folks who visit Massachusetts each year.

One city that is extremely popular for both locals and tourists is tucked away in the more rural western portion of Massachusetts. The city of Northampton, located in Hampshire County, just over the border from the Berkshires, is a melting pot of culture that offers visitors eclectic restaurants and a lively arts and music scene. The city is considered a hub for education, arts, and music all anchored by the downtown, the true heart of the city.

Northampton has always been a stylish city, but a new influx of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money is about to make the city even more unique. How? Cue the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Yup, you read that right.

The Northampton Vibrance Committee will receive a $20,000 grant from Northampton officials to bring the faces of the comic book-turned-movie characters to Main Street. The grant money will support the design and manufacturing of four custom manhole covers along Main Street featuring each of the four characters, Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michaelangelo.

What Do the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Have to Do with Downtown Northampton?

Fun fact, Northampton, Massachusetts was the original home of Mirage Studios, which created the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book series. So why manhole covers and not a billboard or other signage? If you're asking that question, it's apparent you are very unfamiliar with the TMNT. In the comic books and subsequent movies, the turtles use manhole covers to access their homes in the sewer system of New York City.