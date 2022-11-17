A vehicle's expired registration lead to an arrest and a seizure of two firearms, one of which investigators say is a 'Ghost Gun'.

On Wednesday, November 9, Trooper Corey Boileau and his field training officer Trooper John Ollari were on Pine Street in Holyoke, Massachusetts conducting traffic enforcement. Shortly after 3:30 am, Trooper Boileau randomly ran the license plate of a Mercedes-Benz sedan and found that the vehicle’s registration had expired in April.

Trooper Boileau conducted a stop of the vehicle and after speaking with the operator Trooper Boileau confirmed the registration was indeed expired and called for a tow of the vehicle. Troopers then allowed the operator to call for a ride home for her and her passenger, Juan Rodriguez-Menier, 25, of Holyoke.