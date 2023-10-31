Fabled Massachusetts Destination Makes “Best Pizza City” List

Okay, Berkshire County, let's talk...PIZZA! If you had to use one word to describe pizza, what word would you use? Mouthwatering? Scrumptious? Delectable? Exquisite? Tasty? Heavenly????

There are a lot of people on this planet Earth and I would guess roughly 80% of us LOVE PIZZA! Thin crust, deep dish, Brooklyn-style, Chicago-style, with anchovies and pineapple, without anchovies and pineapple, so many styles, sauces, and toppings to choose from. It's an absolute must for most. Simple fact.

Get our free mobile app

Recently Clever Real Estate, the national brokerage that pairs agents with folks looking to buy or sell a home, conducted a study using different metrics and came up with the 50 Best Pizza Cities in the Country.

The metrics used included everything from restaurant data, geographical data, Google Trends search data, a survey of 1,000 Americans, and more to come up with their findings.

Say what you will about Detroit, Michigan. It might be one of the most dangerous cities with one of the highest crime rates in America, but damn! They love pizza! For the second year in a row, Detroit is the best city in the country for pizza. On average, Detroit has the lowest prices and the highest online searches for pizza.

Boston, Massachusetts is impressively ranked on the list. Boston is the 3rd best city for pizza! Boston ranked above average in every single metric Clever used. Beantown even had a "pizza passion" score that was 28% higher than average!

In the survey of 1,000 people, when asked to name their top 5 pizza cities, 15% included Boston as one of their faves. By the way, that is the best result for any New England city!

And speaking of New England, Hartford, Connecticut is the 2nd best city for pizza. Nicely done, New England! To find out the rest of the "best" cities for pizza(or the worst cities, for that matter) please visit Clever Real Estate's website here.

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C. Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet