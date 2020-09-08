Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation recently announced its fall deadlines for competitive grants in Berkshire County. Apply online by going here.

FOR NONPROFITS

The William J. & Margery S. Barrett Fund supports nonprofits, public agencies and community organizations serving the residents of Adams, Cheshire and Savoy. The committee will consider applications for the critical needs of organizations due to the pandemic. Applications are due Sept. 15.

The Berkshire Environmental Endowment Fund supports projects that focus on improving water quality and protecting the community's natural resources. Berkshire County nonprofits, public agencies, schools and civic community entities may apply. Applicants must be able to match the grant in cash or in-kind services. Applications are due Sept. 30.

The Central Berkshire Fund supports nonprofits, public agencies and community organizations serving the residents of Becket, Cummington, Dalton, Hinsdale, Peru, Washington and Windsor. The committee will consider applications for the critical needs of organizations due to the pandemic. Applications are due Oct. 10.

FOR SCHOOLS

As schools reopen around the region during uncertain times, the committees of Berkshire Taconic’s education enrichment funds are working closely with school communities. These funds will award grants for projects that enhance and enrich the educational experience of students and teachers, with an emphasis on proposals that support social emotional learning. Applications will be accepted from students, teachers, administrators, parents and members of the community.

· Berkshire Hills Fund for Excellence for the Berkshire Hills Regional School District, due Oct. 6

· SEE Fund for Mount Greylock Regional School, due Oct. 6

· Williamstown Elementary School Endowment Fund, due Oct. 6

· Adams Cheshire Educational Partnership for the Adams-Cheshire Regional School District, due Oct. 15

· Seven Towns' Education Partnership Fund for the Central Berkshire Regional School District, due Oct. 15

· The Richmond Educational Enrichment Fund for Richmond Consolidated School, due Oct. 23

FOR NONPROFITS AND INDIVIDUALS

The Wassermann-Streit Y'DIYAH Memorial Fund supports projects that offer the public the opportunity to gain knowledge of Judaism in a meaningful and enjoyable way. Individuals, schools, libraries and other nonprofit organizations in Berkshire, Columbia, northwest Litchfield and northeast Dutchess counties may apply by Nov. 1.

About Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation

For more than 30 years, Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation has strengthened communities through philanthropy and leadership in northwest Litchfield County, CT; Berkshire County, MA; and Columbia County and northeast Dutchess County, NY. Learn more by going here.

