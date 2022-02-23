February: 60 Degrees And Sunny Or A Foot Of Snow? Which Do You Prefer?
It was another near 60 degree day in The Berkshires on Wednesday and I was lucky enough to get in another good jog. As I was running around Pontoosuc Lake, I said to myself, "How can anyone not enjoy this weather?"
I certainly don't hate snow so much that I'm willing to migrate south, I mean, I have thought about it, but...still, I'm here. This topic did make for some good on-air fodder on Wednesday morning, however...
SO, WE WANNA KNOW...
