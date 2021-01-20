Fenway Will Be The States 2nd Mass-Vaccination Site

As COVID-19 vaccine distribution continues across the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the state moves through the various phases of this effort, Governor Charlie Baker’s administration is moving forward with efforts to make the vaccines available to everyone. This effort includes the opening of mass vaccination sites in Massachusetts. That effort takes another step forward in February.

According to a press release form the Office of Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Fenway Park in Boston will be the state’s second mass vaccination site and will open on February 1st. Initially, the ballpark is scheduled to administer 500 vaccines per day by appointment and will ramp up to providing 1,000 vaccines per day soon to eligible residents in Phase One priority groups. CIC Health will operate the site, with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, part of Beth Israel Lahey Health, as the medical director.

The site is expected to stay open through the beginning of baseball season in early April. The Command Center is also working with the City of Boston to identify and set up a longer-term vaccine site in Boston.

Last week, the Administration announced Gillette Stadium as the first mass vaccination site, which opened for eligible Phase One groups yesterday. This week, the site is expected to work up to administering over 1,000 vaccinations per day, and soon after, 5,000 vaccinations per day. Eligible residents in Phase 1 priority groups can book an appointment at Gillette Stadium by clicking HERE.

The Command Center is finalizing plans for several other mass vaccination sites.

