Horror Movie Being Filmed in the Berkshires, Do You Want to be in It?

One of my favorite pastimes not just around Halloween but all year round is watching horror movies. (Speaking of movies, did you know these films were shot in Berkshire County?) Believe it or not, I got into horror movies around age 10 or 11. Yep, my mom let me watch them. I think she may have thought I was watching some of the lighter ones like Jaws but no I was fully engrossed in the Friday the 13th, Nightmare on Elm Street, Halloween and Texas Chainsaw Massacre films plus many more. I didn't make a big deal out of it around her so she probably didn't suspect that I was watching some bad stuff...lol.

One of my friends and co-workers is an even bigger horror movie fan than I. I thought I knew and saw everything when it came to horror, then I started having horror movie marathons with him and I was absolutely schooled when it came to the horror genre. He owns so many deep-cut type horror movies particularly the heavy-duty foreign flicks which are definitely not for the faint of heart.

There's a Horror Movie Being Shot in the Southern Berkshires

I mention my love for horror movies because if you are also a horror movie fan and you possibly want to be featured in a horror flick, there's a fun opportunity for you. A Great Barrington videographer and editor named Kevin Zigon is shooting a horror flick in Great Barrington and is currently looking for old cars as well as actors and actresses. In addition, Kevin is taking location requests. This sounds like a pretty cool project if you ask me. If you are interested in being a part of Kevin's project you can contact him by going here. Get your screaming voice ready, you may just end up in Kevin's flick.

