Jackpot! Here’s Where To Find The Greatest Pizza In Massachusetts

Boy, I always knew that Massachusetts was loaded with great restaurants, diners, eateries, and the like, but I had no idea the Commonwealth was stocked with so many great pizzerias!

Is there anybody reading these words right now who doesn't like pizza??? I mean, really? Do you personally know someone who hates pizza? I'm not saying those people don't exist, I'm just saying they are a rare species.

Anyway, according to a recent study, out of the Top 250 Best Pizzeria Cities in the United States, Massachusetts has NINE of them! That's right. Nine cities right here in the Bay State have some of the best pizza places in the country!

Recently, Pizzello.com conducted an in-depth look at average Google reviews from 500 of the most populous cities in America. The results of the analysis revealed which towns across the country had the best pizza!

Get our free mobile app

Here are the 2024's Top 10 Best Cities For Pizza, according to Pizzello.com's study:

New York City, NY Tulsa, OK Los Angeles, CA Peoria, Arizona Jonesboro, Arkansas Fullerton, CA Iowa City, Iowa Glendale, Arizona Albuquerque, New Mexico Denver, Colorado

Alright, so no Massachusetts cities in the top 10, I can deal with that. Trust me, we more than make up for it! Here are the 9 Massachusetts cities that appear in the Top 250 rankings with their placing in parenthesis:

Cambridge(#73)

Springfield(#102)

Somerville(#103)

Lowell(#115)

Worcester(#138)

Fall River(#167)

Boston(#218) --I figured Beantown would have ranked much higher

--I figured Beantown would have ranked much higher New Bedford(#242)

Lynn(#247)

Way to go, Massachusetts! Keep up the great work and keep the great pizza coming! For more on the Best Pizza Cities, visit Pizzello.com's website here.

What beverage goes great with pizza? BEER!! Yummy! Please Keep Reading...

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C. Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet