Fire at Strip Mall in Hillsdale, NY

A fire occurred at a strip mall in Hillsdale, NY this past Sunday afternoon.

Columbia-Greene Media reports it was the second major fire this weekend in Columbia County after another blaze destroyed a business and several apartments in Livingston Friday night.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire before it spread to Four Brothers Pizza Inn. Four Brothers was the only business in the plaza that was open when the fire broke out. Employees and customers were evacuated quickly.

