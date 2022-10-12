Five Delicious Western MA Restaurants Make “Top 100 Places to Eat in New England”
Massachusetts is filled with so many amazing eateries, it's hard to pick a favorite. From delicious farm-to-table restaurants in the Berkshire hills to some of the best Italian food outside of Italy in Boston's North End, and everything in between, Massachusetts is chock-full of culinary greatness.
Yelp recently put together their first ever regional food guides, compiling lists of "must-visit" restaurants in different parts of the world. The travel recommendation app, based on used reviews, ranked the top 100 restaurants in New England. While seafood restaurants definitely dominated the list, breakfast restaurants were popular choices as well as sushi, Vietnamese and poke bowl spots.
Masachusetts was well represented on the list taking 41 of the 100 top places to eat but only five of those choices are located in western Massachusetts. There were no selections from Berkshire County. These "yelpers" don't know what they're missing!
Five Western MA Restaurants on Yelp's 100 Top Places to Eat in New England
Lili’s Restaurant, Amherst, Massachusetts
Two Rivers BurrIto, Westfield, Massachusetts
Pita Pockets - Amherst, Amherst, Massachusetts
Joy Bowl Poke, Springfield, Massachusetts
Sunny Side Up Breakfast and Lunch, West Springfield, Massachusetts
Check Out Yelp's Complete List of the Top 100 Places to Eat in New England
1. Jayd Bun, South Kingstown, Rhode Island
2. Zeneli Pizzeria & Cucina Napoletana, New Haven, Connecticut
3. Butler’s Pantry Breakfast, Stowe, Vermont
4. Elephantine Bakery, Portsmouth, New Hampshire
5. Hot Suppa, Portland, Maine
6. Salute, Hartford, Connecticut
7. Bite Into Maine, Cape Elizabeth, Maine
8. Branches Grill and Cafe, Chatham, Massachusetts
9. Ciao! Pizza and Pasta, Chelsea, Massachusetts
10. Matunuck Oyster Bar, South Kingstown, Rhode Island
11. The Baker, New Bedford, Massachusetts
12. Lili’s Restaurant, Amherst, Massachusetts
13. The Travelin’ Lobster, Bar Harbor, Maine
14. Crunchy Poké, Portland, Maine
15. The Tasty Yolk, Bridgeport, Connecticut
16. Pruller Restaurant, Marlborough, Massachusetts
17. Coffee ME Up, Portland, Maine
18. Shawarma Palace, Worcester, Massachusetts
19. Maine Oyster Company, Portland, Maine
20. The Dilly Duck Shop, Norwalk, Connecticut
21. Cafe Bonjour, Boston, Massachusetts
22. Volo Craft Pizza, Swampscott, Massachusetts
23. Tasty Dumplings, Lowell, Massachusetts
24. NOLA Cajun Kitchen, West Boylston, Massachusetts
25. Adea’s Mediterranean Kitchen, Salem, Massachusetts
26. Yalla Vermont, Brattleboro, Vermont
27. Fatima’s Cafe, Worcester, Massachusetts
28. Layla’s Falafel, Stamford, Connecticut
29. Kong Thai, Seabrook, New Hampshire
30. Martha’s Restaurant, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire
31. Cafe Zara Coffee House, East Providence, Rhode Island
32. Settler, Salem, Massachusetts
33. Hometown Cafe & Poké Bar, Providence, Rhode Island
34. Taqueria El Amigo, Waltham, Massachusetts
35. Sophia’s Tuscan Grille, Warwick, Rhode Island
36. K Restaurant, Peabody, Massachusetts
37. Gusto Italian Café, Center Harbor, New Hampshire
38. Drift Cafe, Newport, Rhode Island
39. The Pawnee House, Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts
40. The Rhody Hen Cafe, Pawtucket, Rhode Island
41. Root, Newport, Rhode Island
42. Two Rivers BurrIto, Westfield, Massachusetts
43. Cabbage Island Clambakes, Boothbay Harbor, Maine
44. Ann & Fran’s Kitchen, West Yarmouth, Massachusetts
45. Billy’s Sub Shop, Boston, Massachusetts
46. Norm’s Diner, Groton, Connecticut
47. Los Garcia Mexican Fusion, Waterbury, Connecticut
48. Mama Chow, Southport, Connecticut
49. Maiz Colombian Street Food - Forest Ave, Portland, Maine
50. East Side Pockets, Providence, Rhode Island
51. Bayberry Cafe, Woburn, Massachusetts
52. Isabella’s, Boston, Massachusetts
53. Yume Ga Arukara, CambrIdge, Massachusetts
54. Pita Pockets - Amherst, Amherst, Massachusetts
55. Tangiers International, Hartford, Connecticut
56. Los Andes Restaurant, Providence, Rhode Island
57. Moonwink, Manchester, Vermont
58. Teff Eritrean & Ethiopian Cuisine, Stamford, Connecticut
59. Sweet Rose Cafe, Fall River, Massachusetts
60. Andes International Gourmet Deli, New Haven, Connecticut
61. Little Pecan Bistro, Boston, Massachusetts
62. Tawakal Halal Cafe, Boston, Massachusetts
63. Isa Bistro, Portland, Maine
64. Peter Trout’s Tavern and Inn, Manset, Maine
65. Himalayan Kitchen, Somerville, Massachusetts
66. Joy Bowl Poke, Springfield, Massachusetts
67. Maple Soul, Rochester, Vermont
68. State Lunch, Augusta, Maine
69. Smack Noodle, Maynard, Massachusetts
70. Chicho’s Cocina, Stamford, Connecticut
71. Hillside GriIl, Northborough, Massachusetts
72. Pataka Vegetarian Indian Food, New Haven, Connecticut
73. Himalaya Cafe, Old Saybrook, Connecticut
74. The Metro Bistrot, Southbridge, Massachusetts
75. Chez Rosa, Kennebunkport, Maine
76. Mangalitsa, Woodstock, Vermont
77. Twisted Italian Cafe, Hartford, Connecticut
78. ChezCasa, Salem, Massachusetts
79. Pho Hong, Burlington, Vermont
80. YiaYia’s Greek Kitchen, Torrington, Connecticut
81. Horseshoe Cafe, Newmarket, New Hampshire
82. Belmont Vegetarian, Worcester, Massachusetts
83. Corner Cafe, Newport, Rhode Island
84. The Barking Claw, Falmouth, Massachusetts
85. Sunny Side Up Breakfast and Lunch, West Springfield, Massachusetts
86. Mosaico Cuisine, Branford, Connecticut
87. Vinal Bakery, Somerville, Massachusetts
88. Broken Arrow, Portland, Maine
89. Rawa, New Haven, Connecticut
90. Crazy Greek, Plantsville, Connecticut
91. Yalla Organic Hummus & GrIll, Fairfield, Connecticut
92. Domenick & Pia PizzerIa, Waterbury, Connecticut
93. Carmelina’s, Boston, Massachusetts
94. Durbar Square Restaurant, Portsmouth, New Hampshire
95. Island Cafe & GrIll, Hyannis, Massachusetts
96. Cornish Pasty, Boston, Massachusetts
97. Penny Cluse Cafe, Burlington, Vermont
98. V’s Sandwich, Tilton, New Hampshire
99. Rustic Roots, Shelburne, Vermont
100. Manoa Poke Shop, Somerville, Massachusetts