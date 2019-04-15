Flood Advisory Details for This Morning

The National Weather Service in Albany has issued an Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Litchfield County in northern Connecticut and Berkshire County in western Massachusetts. The advisory is in effect through 9:00 AM today.

At 556 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding in the advisory area.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Pittsfield, Torrington, New Milford, Southbury, North Adams, Great Barrington, Sherman, Brookfield, Monroe, Canton, Adams, Thomaston, Williamstown, New Hartford, Lee, Lenox, Sheffield, Cheshire, Kent and Sharon.

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.