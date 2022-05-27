Four Under Arrest After Unarmed Bank Robbery in Great Barrington

The Stockbridge Road branch of Berkshire Bank in Great Barrington was robbed Thursday afternoon. Four suspects are under arrest. Arrested were: 34-year-old Desmond Collins of Queens, 30-year-old Adam Morrison of Irvingdale NY, 32-year-old Christopher Wright of the Bronx, and 45-year-old Shamina Cruz of Manhattan. All four are being charged with Larceny over $1,200 and Unarmed robbery.

It started with a botched fraudulent transaction...

According to a media report from the Great Barrington Police Department, an employee of the bank reported the robbery just after 2:30 PM. A woman had apparently attempted a fraudulent transaction, and when the bank employee realized the transaction was suspicious, the woman grabbed the money and fled the bank. The woman got into a black Honda Accord with purple fenders and headed northbound on Stockbridge Road.

Officers quickly made the arrests...

Officer Andres Huertas immediately distributed a BOLO to officers and area police agencies, including the Massachusetts State Police. Within minutes, Officer Rosario Messina from the Stockbridge Police Department was able to stop the vehicle without incident on Main Street in Stockbridge.

Police looking into if other banks may have been victims of these suspects...

An investigation into the incident resulted in the four individuals being arrested by Great Barrington Police Officers Sam Stolzar, Elias Casey, and Brandon Messina. A large amount of cash was secured from the vehicle and occupants. The Department is also looking into the possibility that other banks may have also been victims of this group.

Officers from Stockbridge Police Department, and Massachusetts State Police assisted in the arrest. I am proud of the quick work from all officers involved and the bank employee. Handling a call like this situation without incident shows the professionalism of the officers. ~ Great Barrington Police Chief, Paul Storti

All four arrestees are being held on bail at the Great Barrington Police Department. This investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filled at a later date.

