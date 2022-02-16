FREE N95 Masks Available At Berkshire County Big Y Locations

Even though we are beginning to see masking policies loosen in Massachusetts, there are still many places in Berkshire County, and Massachusetts as a whole, where masks are and will remain a requirement for some time. This recent article points out that all people in Massachusetts (regardless of vaccination status) are required to continue wearing face coverings in certain settings, including on public transportation and in health care facilities.

For a complete list of venues where face coverings have remained mandatory since May 29, 2021, go HERE. This being the case, we still need them, right? So... you can grab some free N95's on Saturday in Pittsfield, Lee, and North Adams.

FREE N95 masks will be handed out on Saturday...

Big Y Supermarkets, Big Y Express Gas & Convenience stores, and Table & Vine stores across Massachusetts and Connecticut will be handing out free N95 masks. This includes the Big Y Markets and Big Y Express locations in Pittsfield, Lee, and North Adams.

According to a media release, Big Y is working with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to distribute 230,000 of the high-quality face coverings on Saturday (Feb. 19th) from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Each customer will be able to receive three of the free masks, while supplies last.

The Pittsfield Big Y Supermarket and Big Y Express are off of West Street:

Graphic via Google Maps Graphic via Google Maps loading...

(Above - Map location of Big Y Supermarket and Big Y Express in Pittsfield)

Get our free mobile app

Staffed tables will be set up at each location to safely hand out the masks, while they last.

attachment-IMG_20190711_124229 (2) loading...

(Above - Big Y Supermarket on West Street in Pittsfield)

The Big Y Supermarket and Big Y Express in Lee are off of Pleasant Street and Housatonic Street, respectively (near the Mass Pike entrance):

Graphic via Google Maps Graphic via Google Maps loading...

(Above - Map location of Big Y Supermarket and Big Y Express in Lee)

The Big Y Supermarket in North Adams is on Veterans Memorial Drive:

Graphic via Google Maps Graphic via Google Maps loading...

(Above - Map location of Big Y Supermarket in North Adams)

In January, the U.S. government announced an initiative to hand out 400 million N95 masks through retailers around the country.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.