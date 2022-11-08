Today is Election Day and registered voters all throughout Berkshire County will be heading to the polls to cast their votes if they didn't vote early by mail.

Are You a Berkshire County Voter Who Doesn't Have a Ride to the Polls Today? You're in Luck

All Berkshire County registered voters should be able to get out to the polls and cast their vote today. It would be a shame if transportation issues disabled voters from this opportunity. This is where the NAACP steps in. If you are a Berkshire County registered voter and you don't have transportation to the polls, there is good news for you. The NAACP, Berkshire County Branch is offering free rides to transport voters to the polls throughout Berkshire County today (Nov. 8) from 8 am - 8 pm.

Who Should I call to Get My Ride to the Polls Today?

According to an email that was sent to us from the NAACP you can get a ride to the polls today. If you want a ride between 8 am and noon, you'll call Dennis at (617) 501-5159. If you want a ride to the polls between noon and 8 pm, you'll call Kamaar at (413) 770-2031. It's as simple as that.

An Additional Note from the Berkshire County Branch of the NAACP Regarding Rides

The Berkshire County Branch of the NAACP also wants us to let you know that the organization is non-partisan and is offering rides to ALL voters. The Berkshire County Branch of the NAACP will not engage in discussion around voting during the rides today.

