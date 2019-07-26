The Southern Berkshire Chargers Youth Football squad will be having another free skills camp this Saturday, July 27 at the Great Barrington VFW from 10 am - noon with a BBQ to follow. The following divisions are included:

Flag - Ages: 5-8

Pee-Wee - Ages: 7-9

Juniors - Ages: 10-11

Seniors - Ages: 12-14

This is an opportunity for youngsters to meet the coaches, practice football skills (no tackle) and have some fun. No experience is necessary.

If you have any questions, you can call (413) 214-4913 or email sbyfchargers@gmail.com