WSBS is Now Accepting Demos for Sounds of Summer 2023 in Great Barrington

Since 2012, each summer (with the exception of 2020) WSBS, the Great Barrington VFW, Day Mountain Sound, and various sponsors & vendors have teamed up to bring you outside entertainment from some of the most talented musicians in the area. And this year will be no different.

WSBS is excited to announce that 'Sounds of Summer' will return for another year to the Great Barrington VFW, Tuesday nights in July and August from 6-8 pm but before we get things rolling we need to line up the bands.

If you or someone you know is in a cover band and are interested in playing at Sounds of Summer this year get a demo to us by May 31. Mail or drop off a CD/flash drive of your music to WSBS, 425 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington, MA 01230. Please include a playlist of the songs.

We're looking for bands that play upbeat, recognizable tunes that would get the crowd dancing like we have seen during previous Sounds of Summer concerts. We'll see you at the Great Barrington VFW in July and August for another year of dancing, singing, and fun.

