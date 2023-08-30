A Cherished Massachusetts Social Hub is Going Through Some Changes

Towns and cities throughout Massachusetts have those social hubs that help shape the community. They are staples that bring people together and help define the town or city's culture...like a "Cheers" if you will. In the southern Berkshires, there are plenty of locations and landmarks that are synonymous with bringing the community together for example in Great Barrington we have Berkshire South Regional Community Center, the summer concerts at the Gazebo on Main Street, the Berkshire Busk performances on Main and Railroad Streets, Cove Bowling and Entertainment, the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center and the list goes on and on.

One particular Great Barrington Social Hub will be Going Through Some Changes.

It was recently reported in The Berkshire Edge that husband and wife Will and Robin Curletti have put Fuel Bistro and Coffee Shop on the market. The asking price is $220,000 according to Stone House Properties. The couple has decided to put the business up for sale due to the couple's lives taking different directions along with other opportunities.

Fuel is One of Those Southern Berkshire Landmarks That Brings the Community Together

Located at 293 Main Street, Fuel is one of those places I would regularly hear our radio guests talk about. They would mention how they love the coffee and atmosphere. It didn't happen too often but there were times when other guests were craving their Fuel coffee and couldn't wait for the interview to end so they could get over to Main Street and get their cup of joe. The Curlettis hope that whoever purchases the business realizes the social impact it has on the community and keeps it maintained.

