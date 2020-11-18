Glendale Post Office Emergency Suspension

Postal officials have announced an emergency suspension, effective Saturday Nov. 21, 2020, for Glendale Post Office located at 17 Glendale Rd, Glendale, MA 01229. All Glendale Post Office services will move to Stockbridge Post Office located at 1 Elm St. Stockbridge, MA 01262.

Post Office Box mail delivery will continue uninterrupted and will be available for collection at the Stockbridge Post Office starting Nov. 21. at 9 a.m.

The last day at Glendale Post Office is Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at 5 p.m.

Any mail that is not picked up by Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 will be moved safely to the new facility.

Customers will receive a new Post Office Box key on their first visit to the Stockbridge Post Office. Identification will be required.

Stockbridge Post Office retail hours are:

Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to noon.

Lobby hours for Post Office Box accessibility at Stockbridge Post Office are 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

According to postal officials, no plans for a return to the Glendale Post Office have been determined at this time.